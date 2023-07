KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, we head live to Edwina Grace from Nowlan Park with some exciting news for fans this morning. Retained firefighters are resuming their industrial action in Carlow and Kilkenny next week. Katy (missus vans) tells us about her trip of a lifetime. We get a weekend weather forecast from Carlow Weather. Our Friday panel look back on the big stories of the week and much more.