KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, Edwina Grace is live from Colaiste Abhainn Ri in Callan as leaving cert students get their results this morning. The Irish National Sheepdog trials are continuing this morning in Newtown, Thomastown. We check in there. Carlow Weather gives us a look at the weather this weekend. Our Friday panel look back on the big stories of the week and more.