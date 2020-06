KCLR CEO John Purcell and regular guest Dr Tadgh Crowley were on the show today discussing trying a home Covid-19 antibody test kit.

It’s a MyBio antibody test who are a Kilkenny based life sciences company who signed an exclusive distribution agreement in Ireland with German manufacturer MöLab GmbH for the test kit.

It provides what it claims is the most accurate antibody test of its kind available in Ireland and can give an on-the-spot result in 10 minutes.

Listen back to the interview below.