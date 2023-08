KCLR LIVE:

We’re thrilled to be broadcasting live from The Iverk Show, in Piltown. Now, in its 197th year, the Iverk Show has grown to be one of the biggest and leading agricultural shows in the country since that very first show back in 1826. With over 20,000 visitors expected on Saturday, the programme of events has something for everyone young and old and our Edward Hayden will be on hold to capture all the buzz, live on The Saturday Show.