KCLR Live:

Quad bikes and tractors – we find out about the dangers on farms. Bertie for President? What do our listeners think? Samantha Rawson will talk about how to greet dogs you don’t know. The Waters and the Wild – we meet the author who’s penned a book on the tranquilities and trials of a journey on Ireland’s waterways. We’ll also be going live to the World Transplant Games in Australia where we have locals taking part. Those, and lots more, including your texts, mentions, and comments.