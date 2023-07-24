KCLR LIVE: Monday, 24th July, 2023

Today on KCLR Live with Una Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh;

KCLR’s Robbie Dowling and Edwina Grace join Una in studio to chat about Kilkenny’s All-Ireland Hurling defeat.

John Cahill, People Before Profit, on his politics and his plans for the future.

Cancer Trials, Ireland’s first-ever patient-led research to undergo rigorous ethics and scientific approval is being spearheaded by Siobhan Gaynor, a former research scientist who has also been diagnosed with secondary breast cancer.

Samatha Rawson from The Canine College has advice on how to prepare your dog taking for holidays whether they are coming with you or staying home.

The Manicure, Journalist Suzanne Harrington, on a piece in Friday’s Examiner, called Smooth Operator.

All this and lots more, listen back.