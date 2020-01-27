KCLR Live: Monday 27 January 2020 (Part Two)

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live – a fast-moving show with live callers, in-studio guests and your calls, comments and texts.

In Part Two we catch up with Aidan Taggy Fogarty and John Edward Nolan about their performances on Dancing With The Stars.

Cllr Will Patton questions delays behind planning applications in Carlow.

Personal Finance Editor with the Irish Independent Charlie Weston discusses banks’ plans to sell off ATM networks.

Eoin Larkin catches up with Eimear about all the weekend sports news.