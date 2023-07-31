KCLR LIVE: Monday, 31st July 2023

On today’s show Una caught up with John ‘Shark’ Hanlon for a chat and for some tips for this year’s Galway Races

Aimee Dowling, Kilkenny mum joined KCLR Live to talk about her experience of the current housing crisis

Caz Mooney, author of ‘Budgeting Planner’ gives some great advice on how to take control of your money having recently saved 15 thousand euro on a no spend year

We were joined in studio by Annie Karoline Distel, volunteer OpenStreetMap contributor who came upon a shipwreak earlier this month in the River Barrow

KCLR’s Robbie Dowling has all the half time news from the Worldcup and finally John Coady chats about his experience as a finalist in the Westmeath Bachelor festival which took place over the weekend