The entire village of Graiguenamanagh showed up last night to celebrate one of their own. There were gifts, flags and plenty of adoring fans lining the streets as Special Olympian Gemma Haire was welcomed home by friends and family after a successful trip to Berlin for the 2023 Special Olympics. Our Amy McLoughlin was in the middle of the biggest party Graiguenamanagh has ever seen!