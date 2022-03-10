KCLR LIVE: Thursday 10 March, 2022

On today’s KCLR LIVE:

Crime Editor with the Irish Sun, Stephen Breen updates KCLR Live on developments in the case of suspected scammer Catriona Carey. This follows reports that a white BMW was among items seized yesterday by the GNECB.

A caller makes a heartbreaking plea to St Luke’s Hospital to be permitted to visit her father.

Minister Norma Foley speaks to KCLR Live about the announcement of a major expansion to the DEIS Programme.

Could you be the next Rose of Tralee? Lyn Moloney, Co-Ordinator For Kilkenny and Carlow, and Steve Cronly, Director Of Operations of the Rose Of Tralee tell us the search is underway.

Audrey Casey, Sex And Relationship Coach With Sex Therapy Solutions talks about how to maintain closeness and intimacy in a relationship when one partner is suffering from chronic pain.

Carlow Taxi Driver, Jimmy Byrne is on the road and keeping us up to date on fuel prices.

KCLR’s Edwina Grace has been speaking to locals after the announcement that the N24 funding has been found, but nothing yet for the N25 route.

It is Focus On Energy Week on KCLR. To celebrate, we’ve been keeping you up to date with all the latest on saving energy, saving money and living a lot greener.

Today we chat with Grainne Kennedy, Energy Engineer with 3 Counties Energy Agency find out about local offerings to communities and SMEs.

Dr Paul Kavanagh, HSE Public Health Medicine Specialist talks about the options available for anyone looking to quit smoking. We hear some handy tips and tricks to improve the chance of success and find out what support options are available. Visit www.quit.ie