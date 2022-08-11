KCLR LIVE: Thursday, 11th August 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On the show today,

Deputy Matt Shanahan, Independent TD in Waterford on the news that billionaire siblings the Comer Brothers reportedly agreed to pay around €20,000,000, to buy a majority stake in Waterford Airport.

Tomás Jackman joins Eimear and expresses his disappointment that the event did not feature enough local talent. KCLR was told by Kilkenny County Council that all efforts were made to secure a Kilkenny band. Cllr Andrew McGuinness joined Eimear and gives his opinion on the matter.

Turlough O’Brien on documenting his coast-to-coast trip.

Brian O’Farrell, CEO of Carlow Chamber, informs us of the deadline for Carlow Business Awards nominations.

Audrey Casey from Sex Therapy Solutions answers your sex questions.

Alex O’Brien and Roisin O’Toole of Tullow Ladies Rugby Team chat with Eimear. Alex comes from a family of rugby players and enjoys the sport. Roisin O’Toole joined last season and tells us why she loves it so much. Jenny Kirwan of Kilkenny Ladies RFC joined the team after the lockdown and never left.

Bridget Ní Dhuin, Creative Director, and Ann-Marie Deady, Social Media Co-Ordinator, tell us all about Alternative Kilkenny Arts, which runs until Sunday, August 14th.

We talk jam-making with Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella on the lack of life guards in Clashganny this weekend.

Nora Meaney tells us about A Night of Nostalgia, which will be held this Friday (12th August) at the Talbot Hotel to raise funds for St. Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen.