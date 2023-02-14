KCLR LIVE; Tuesday, 14th February 2023

KCLR LIVE;

We’re rebranding to KCLR Love for St Valentines Day. Don’t let fear hold you back from finding love- we have a matchmaker expert to reveal all. If finding a partner is not an option for you, we talk about the ways single people can seek pleasure. Shawna from sexsiopa.ie joins the show. Gerry Farrell, our money man, talks about the cost of love and whether it helps or hinders your personal finances. Speed dating in Co Clare, we ask the Carlow Pride group how they got on at the outing. Two singletons in KCLR HQ- Ethna and Eoin open their hearts & more