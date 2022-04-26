KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 26 April, 2022

On today’s show:

Arson in Tullow – Liam Carroll, Acting Carlow County Chief Fire Office says the fire service has been busy tackling a number of deliberate fires in recent days.

Deputy John McGuinness addresses Robert Watt’s lack of engagement with the Oireachtas Committee on Finance. The TD has reinforced the invitation to Watt and expressed the desire of committee members to discuss the process that lead to Dr Tony Holohan leaving the public service. Also up for discussion, this morning is the future of St Luke’s Hospital and the planning application for Assumption Place.

James O’Toole from Irish Water addresses North Kilkenny water supply concerns and outlines future plans for the area. Later in the programme, we hear Cllr Denis Hynes respond to this.

Gerry Farrell, Castle View Financial Services answers your personal finance questions. Today, Gerry has some advice about mortgage interest hikes and what that means for Irish homeowners.

Marie Reilly, Content Editor at IrishJobs.ie on job trends and vacancies outside of Dublin and what that means for job seekers in Carlow-Kilkenny.

Vonnie Bolton tells us about the 200-year celebration of Killeshin Holy Church and upcoming events to mark the occasion.

You can get in touch with the show today by emailing [email protected] or leaving a voicemail on the hotline – 056 7796241.