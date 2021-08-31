KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 31 August, 2021

On today’s show:

Noel Sherry, The Good Shepherd Centre joins us to answer the question, is helping the homeless a help or hindrance?

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue joins us to look at the findings in an EPA report on the Carlow North Regional Public Drinking Water Supply and to discuss Carlow County Council’s decision to keep it’s current Local Property Tax rate.

Denis Hynes joins us to talk about yesterday’s historic day for Irish football as the FAI agreed an equal pay for men and women.

Gerry Farrell, Castle View Financial Services talks about changes in PUP payments due from September 7th and what you can expect. Gerry also takes a look at unemployment and some of the challenges and opportunities for job seekers.

Paul Kavanagh of JJ Kavanagh and Sons joins to talk about a return to full capacity for public transport.

John Holden, Cleere’s Bar tells us about the new high-tech equipment that will be keeping the air in the bar germ-free.

