KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 12th April 2023

KCLR Live:

The visit of US President Joe Biden to Ireland, his agenda, itinerary, and the excitement around it. We meet a newly formed first responder group and find out why they set up to cover the areas of Clashganny, Goresbridge, Borris, Rathanna, Ballymurphy, Graiguenamanagh, Glynn and St Mullins. We discuss hospital waiting lists. We speak with a career guidance expert as we find out more about zero points CAO courses. We ask about the future of the Borris Post Office, and find out more about a bridge that was built with bare hands during The Great Famine only to collapse in South Kilkenny recently. Those and lots more, including your texts, mentions, and comments.