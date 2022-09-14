KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 14th September 2022

KCLR LIVE:

Dr. Adrian Kavanagh, Assistant Professor in NUI Maynooth’s Department of Geography, discusses the potential changes for the next general election.

Cllr Joe Malone highlights concerns over lost revenue due to last week’s Ras na mBan.

Conor MacLiam, the husband of Susie Long, who died of bowel cancer in 2007, tells us that achieving better palliative care for families in Kilkenny and Carlow remains the goal of the Susie Long Hospice Fund.



Garda Noelle Curran joins Eimear for this week’s Garda Community Assist.

We hear about the great community in Urlingford and why the residents love it so much. Eimear speaks with Urlingford Town Team member John Maher, Emerald GAA Club’s Mary Burke, and Urlingford resident Lesley Cleere.

Kathleen Chada joins Eimear and tells her about The Backstairs Cycling Challenge, which will take place on September 18th. It is dedicated to her two sons, Eoghan and Ruairi Chada.

Mayor Fintan Phelan tells us that Carlow County Council are committed to sustainability by rolling out new LED lighting across the county – over 3,000 lights will be replaced, starting in January.

Chairperson of Tullow Road Community Development Group Ann Shannon tells us about some events, including a bake-off, that are happening this month.