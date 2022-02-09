KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 9 February, 2022

On Today’s KCLR LIVE:

Peter “Pete The Builder” Finn has your guide to the Home Energy Upgrade Scheme announcement by the Government. We find out who is eligible, what is covered and how to apply. Pete explains that some homeowners could find 80% of costs covered.

To tell us about the role of the National learning Network in providing training and flexible learning supports to people struggling to gain employment; we hear from Vivienne Brady, Area Manager and Student Aaron Bucur.

Michael Joseph (ex bus driver) shares his views on what caller Martin said yesterday in relation to having old vehicles on the road.

This week in our Community Assist segment, Gardaí are looking for help from the public in relation to burglaries and criminal damage incidents in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Journalist Seán MacCarthaigh has the details from the inquest of Carlow schoolboy Adam Lyons.

Pat Boyd, Chairperson Keep Kilkenny Beautiful on the problem areas for litter in Kilkenny and the work under

Edwina Grace has an important St. Patrick’s Day update on what is happening across Carlow and Kilkenny.

A Working Dog sale for trained sheepdogs will take place next Tuesday at the Tullow Mart. Eric Driver tells us about the upcoming sale at 2 pm online and ringside.

Karen McCullough, Head of Pet Insurance.ie to tell us about the most popular dog breed in Ireland.

Get in touch with the show today by emailing [email protected] or leave a voicemail on the hotline – 056 7796241.