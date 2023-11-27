Kilkenny Chamber awards an indication of the strength and variety of business across the city and county

Kilkenny Chamber’s “Delighted” with how this year’s Business Awards went according to President Brian Keyes.

The number of nominations was higher than last year’s and the finals took place in the Lyrath Estate Hotel on Saturday night.

Images: KCLRMerlyn was declared ‘Overall Business of the Year’ while also taking the ‘Exporter and Excellence in International Trade’ and ‘Health and Wellbeing in the Workplace’ titles.

The President’s Award went to Joe and Bill Connolly while Amber’s One Million Stars were victorious for ‘Volunteer Engagement’.

And there were 19 other categories revealed (full breakdown here).

Our Ethna Quirke spoke to some of those for The KCLR Daily – hear those conversations here;