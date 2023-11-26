Merlyn wins big at Kilkenny Business Awards 2023

24 prestigious awards have been handed out to local businesses and business people for this year’s Kilkenny Business Awards.
The ceremony took place at the Lyrath Estate Hotel on Saturday evening, where Merlyn were crowned Overall Business of the Year.
It was a very successful evening for the local company, which also picked up the award for Health and Wellbeing in the Workplace as well as Exporter and Excellence in International Trade.
The full list of this year’s winners is as follows:
- Overall Business of the Year: Merlyn
- President’s Award: Joe and Bill Connolly
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Jim Brennan, Clubhouse Hotel
- Special Recognition Award: Siobhán Talbot
- Volunteer Engagement Award: Amber’s One Million Stars
- Innovation in Business Award: Alize’s School of Singing
- Technology and E-Commerce Award: Farm Fayre
- Sustainability Initiative Award: Solar Evolution
- Social Media and Digital Marketing Excellence: Little Spark Media
- Small Business of the Year: McTivities
- Retailer of the Year: Lily Rose Boutique
- Investment in Skills, Training and Development of Staff Award: SOS Kilkenny
- Hospitality Excellence Award: Newpark Hotel
- Health and Wellbeing in the Workplace: Merlyn
- Family Business of the Year: Callanan Couriers
- Exporter and Excellence in International Trade: Merlyn
- Environmental Excellence Award: Solar Evolution
- Employer of the Year: Lyrath Estate
- Employee of the Year: Catherine Lane, Hoban Hotel
- Emerging New Business Award: Namo
- Customer Service Excellence: The Cup
- Culture/Heritage/Tourism Award: Kilkenny Arts Festival
- Craft and Design: Linen Shirt Company
- Agri-business / Food and Drink Producer of the Year: Arán