Merlyn wins big at Kilkenny Business Awards 2023

24 prestigious awards have been handed out to local businesses and business people for this year’s Kilkenny Business Awards.

The ceremony took place at the Lyrath Estate Hotel on Saturday evening, where Merlyn were crowned Overall Business of the Year.

It was a very successful evening for the local company, which also picked up the award for Health and Wellbeing in the Workplace as well as Exporter and Excellence in International Trade.

The full list of this year’s winners is as follows: