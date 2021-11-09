Kilkenny Chamber postpones annual business awards

The Kilkenny Chamber’s annual business awards will not be going ahead this month due to covid concerns.

The event was to happen on Saturday week but it’s been postponed until next February because of the rising number of coronavirus infections.

Chamber CEO John Hurley says they had a plan ready to go just in case; “The feeling is quite positive, everybody was looking forward to it, however there was also recognition of the fact that we are in new times, numbers aren’t all going the directions we want them to go and we have had in place a plan B to fall back on since we started up our preparations so we’re falling back to that now so it’s Saturday the 26th of February which is a very good time of the year as well, start off the year with a great positive bang”.

He adds; “We felt it was the right decision to postpone it really for everybody’s safety, for being seen to be doing the right thing, for taking the message in correctly from government and from the health advisors and experts as well and we’re delighted that our title sponsor TransferMate, it continues with their support and they’re happy with this decision as well and we’re all looking forward to hosting a great event at Lyrath on the 26th of February”.

