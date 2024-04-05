A review of recent parking changes in Kilkenny city doesn’t look likely any time soon.

Concerns have been raised after the implementation in January of a number of local authority tweaks which included the scrapping of a 15-minute free period and a two hour cap on a stay in certain disabled bay.

Councillors of the municipal district have told KCLR they’ll call for a full relook at their next meeting.

But CEO of the County Council, Lar Power has told KCLR News; “Nobody welcomes charges but the important thing for ourselves is to ensure that we equip the city to operate to its maximum and to that end you have to be very mindful what you do with parking and I’ve been involved in parking issues now for most of my career so you have to be very mindful of the parking regime you put in place and what we’ve put in place is a regime we think will serve Kilkenny city very well and enable it to grow and prosper”.

He adds; “My advice to all concerned is that the policy that’s in place should be implemented and after a period of time we can review it but I can assure you that the policy that is in place is the correct one”.