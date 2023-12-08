Kilkenny city to stage its first Goal Mile today

The Goal Mile will be held in Kilkenny city for the first time today in Kilkenny Castle.

Now in it’s 41st year, 150 locations across the country are set to host runs at different stages across the Chirstmas period, a number of those in other local spots.

Including from 11am on 23rd December at Shamrock’s GAA, Ballyhale, then on Christmas Day at St Laurence O’Toole Athletic Club, Askea, Carlow (11am) and Market Street, Thomastown (12noon). While there are more planned for St Stephen’s Day from 11am at Palatine GAA Club, Carlow, Mullinavat GAA Grounds as well as at Danesfort GAA pitch.

The humanitarian charity helps over 360 million people worldwide and is urging people to support the event

At lunchtime they’re off and organisers have been telling The KCLR Daily about that: