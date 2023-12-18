Kilkenny councillor Pat Fitzpatrick hits out at “appalling” and “disgusting” dumping discovery

“Appalling and disgusting”.

That’s how one Kilkenny councillor’s calling a dumped pile he came across this morning.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick was on his way to Johnswell and was travelling between Higginstown Cross and Kilkieran Cross when he made the finding and told KCLR News; “I came across a really large amount of dumping on the side of the road in a gateway, absolutely unbelievable to see bicycles, carpet, clothes, baskets, everything was in it, it seems to be relatively fresh but it’s absolutely disgusting and appalling”.

