Kilkenny County Council meeting rescheduled to Friday after second adjournment in a week

The July meeting of Kilkenny County Council is now scheduled to take place next Friday.

It had to be adjourned yesterday for the second time in a week.

It ws out of respect for Labour Cllr Tomas Breathnach whose sister Josey Walsh has passed away.

It was originally scheduled for last Monday but had to be adjourned after Fine Gael Cllr Fidelis Doherty’s father Jim O’Mahony passed away last weekend.