Kilkenny family “grateful” to wider community for support following Jenkinstown fire that claimed a life and a home

“We’re so grateful to everybody”.

So says the nephew of a local man who’s had a mobile home installed on the grounds of the house he lost to a fire last month.

Sadly, the blaze also claimed the life of Dominick Brennan’s brother Oliver who lived with him. (See here).

Family members, brothers Brian and Seán Dowling, set up a gofundme page in the hopes of raising €20,000 for their Uncle Dom.

But double that was realised and has since seen Dom settled in his new home.

On KCLR Live this morning Brian Dowling, Kilkenny’s Camoige manager, said they couldn’t believe the support they received and noted that it’s helped to put a smile back on his uncle’s face.