Kilkenny Lions Christmas Hamper Appeal general auction underway on KCLR
We start on KCLR Breakfast with lots 101 to 117
The Kilkenny Lions are back in action for the Christmas Hamper Appeal.
They raised 90% of the value of their Farm Show items last Thursday and now are back on our day time programming today, tomorrow and Thursday with even more items.
100% of proceeds will go to those in need across the city and county this Christmas.
Auction line during the times specified is: 056 77 96 223.
WEDNESDAY, 6th December
THURSDAY, 7th December