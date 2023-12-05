Kilkenny Lions Christmas Hamper Appeal general auction underway on KCLR

The Kilkenny Lions are back in action for the Christmas Hamper Appeal.

They raised 90% of the value of their Farm Show items last Thursday and now are back on our day time programming today, tomorrow and Thursday with even more items.

100% of proceeds will go to those in need across the city and county this Christmas.

Auction line during the times specified is: 056 77 96 223.

WEDNESDAY, 6th December

THURSDAY, 7th December