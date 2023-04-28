Kilkenny set for 25th Roots Festival

We’re on the eve of the May bank Holday weekend which means the Roots Festival kicks off in Kilkenny later.

There’s nearly a hundred gigs on between now and Monday at dozens of venues across the city as the event celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Among the headliners this year are Jesper Lindell and Fantastic Cat who’re among the acts getting things underway this evening – the latter will join our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live this (Friday) morning.

Many of the sessions have already sold out, but there’s still plenty to choose from.