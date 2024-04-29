A student from Kilkenny was one of two Hosts of the Year announced at the No Name Club’s national youth awards.

Presentation Secondary School’s Georgina Casey with Kilbride, Roscommon’s Ava Connaughton were declared winners at the event.

The organisation was founded locally in 1978 by Garda Eamonn Doyle and hurling legends Eddie Keher & Fr Tom Murphy who aimed to provide a space for young people to enjoy themselves in an alcohol-free environment.

The latest celebration took place at the Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny on Saturday night.

There are now more than 20 clubs across the country.