Kilkenny teenager wins LDM Radio Award in the United States

A local singer and songwriter’s proven popular with radio listeners in New York.

Kilkenny teenager Gwen Blanchfield, who performs as Gwen Blanch, is known locally having participated in KCLR’s Rockin the Lockin’ competition in April 2020.

She’s been named top for pop in the LDM Radio Awards with her track ‘You Never Said Goodbye’.

Our Sue Nunn caught up with the 17-year-old Presentation Secondary School student on The Way It Is last evening to talk about the win, her new music and more – hear that back here: