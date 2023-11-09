Kilkenny woman Jo Jo Dullard is now missing 28 years and a new Sky Ireland series is set to examine the case

Kilkenny woman Jo Jo Dullard is missing 28 years today.

She was last seen just before midnight on this date in 1995 in Moone, Co Kildare as she tried to make her way back from Dublin to Callan where she was due to begin a new job.

But she never completed that journey and nobody’s heard from her since.

Gardaí upgraded their investigation to a murder inquiry in 2020.

What happened Jo Jo and other women who went missing within five years in what’s become known as Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle is now being examined by a new series on Sky Ireland titled ‘Six Silent Killings’.

