FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny woman Jo Jo Dullard is now missing 28 years and a new Sky Ireland series is set to examine the case
The then 21-year-old was last seen before midnight on the 9th of November 1995 in Moone, Co Kildare as she tried to make her way home from Dublin
Kilkenny woman Jo Jo Dullard is missing 28 years today.
She was last seen just before midnight on this date in 1995 in Moone, Co Kildare as she tried to make her way back from Dublin to Callan where she was due to begin a new job.
But she never completed that journey and nobody’s heard from her since.
Gardaí upgraded their investigation to a murder inquiry in 2020.
What happened Jo Jo and other women who went missing within five years in what’s become known as Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle is now being examined by a new series on Sky Ireland titled ‘Six Silent Killings’.
Stay tuned for more on this – The KCLR Daily will be joined by the Garda Inspector who led the case and others after 10am.