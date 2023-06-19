Kilkenny City drains ‘overwhelmed’ by record levels of rainfall

The floodwaters have been receding over the past couple of hours but drivers are still being warned to take extra care with a Thunderstorm and rainfall warning in place locally until 10pm.

Kilkenny City Centre was badly affected this afternoon (Monday) after a deluge at lunchtime with many roads and streets affected.

It’s after a month’s worth of rain fell in 24 hours over the weekend between 6pm on Friday and 6pm on Saturday.

Carlow Gardai are reporting no traffic disruption or floods but almost 1,000 homes and businesses have been left with out power in the Tullow area.

ESB Networks are hoping to have the electricity restored by 7.15pm there and for a small number of homes in South Kilkenny

Kilkenny City Engineer Ian Gardiner says the drains have been completely overwhelmed for the second time in the past four days.

And he’s told KCLR they are keeping an eye on how the drains are performing:

However, John McGuinness is critical of the local authority.

The Fianna fail TD says it’s not good enough to say there’s was too much water for the system to handle.

He says the council should have been more prepared and gullies should have been cleaned out to improve drainage.

Kilkenny County Council says Sand Bags are available for the public from the Depo on the Gaol Road, due to the risk of further thunderstorms this week.

But they are asking that people only take what is required to ensure as much as possible availability for those in need.