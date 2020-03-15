Listen Live: Sunday mass service with Bishop Dermot Farrell on KCLR

On Sunday morning, the third Sunday in Lent, KCLR will broadcast a special mass service from 9.30am to 10am, celebrated by Bishop Dermot Farrell.

The decision to broadcast a mass service this Sunday morning was outlined by station Chief Executive John Purcell on Friday.

As local church services are suspended in line with Covid-19 concerns, we are delighted to assisted Ossory Diocese in broadcasting this Sunday service, live from KCLR’s studios.

You can

Listen in on air (your radio) on our Kilkenny and Carlow frequencies, covering 96.6FM and 96.9FM

Listen via the KCLR app on our main Kilkenny frequency

Listen on other services including the Irish Radioplayer, TuneIn.com or via smart speaker (like Amazon Echo)

A repeat of Sunday morning’s special service will be made available online and in the podcasts section of the KCLR App from approximately 10.30am on Sunday.