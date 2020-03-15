KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Listen Live: Sunday mass service with Bishop Dermot Farrell on KCLR
On Sunday morning, the third Sunday in Lent, KCLR will broadcast a special mass service from 9.30am to 10am, celebrated by Bishop Dermot Farrell.
The decision to broadcast a mass service this Sunday morning was outlined by station Chief Executive John Purcell on Friday.
As local church services are suspended in line with Covid-19 concerns, we are delighted to assisted Ossory Diocese in broadcasting this Sunday service, live from KCLR’s studios.
You can
- Listen in on air (your radio) on our Kilkenny and Carlow frequencies, covering 96.6FM and 96.9FM
- Listen via the KCLR app on our main Kilkenny frequency
- Listen on other services including the Irish Radioplayer, TuneIn.com or via smart speaker (like Amazon Echo)
Click here to listen live to KCLR.
A repeat of Sunday morning’s special service will be made available online and in the podcasts section of the KCLR App from approximately 10.30am on Sunday.