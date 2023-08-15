Local bakery closes the doors of its Kilkenny City outlet for the last time

A much loved local bakery has closed its doors for the last time.

Keogh’s Model Bakery has closed its outlet on James Street in Kilkenny City after 30 years.

Speaking to KCLR News, Owner Billy Keogh says he would like to thank all their loyal customers over the years but unfortunately, footfall has dropped forcing them to close.

Both the main outlet in Callan remains open for business and the Carrick-On-Suir shop in Tipperary.