Local councillor assuring that Coronavirus defences are in place

Local councillor Joe Malone is highlighting the importance of local defence forces during the coronavirus pandemic.

He claims that the Army’s priority right now is to help the civil authorities in this time of need, and is reassuring his constituents that defences are in place for the current coronavirus outbreak.

Malone told KCLR that local Army forces are working in conjunction with civil authorites to provide security and protection during the pandemic.

He claims that the Army is also working closely with the HSE to keep communities calm during the outbreak.