Local Elections 2019: Final tallies for Kilkenny Electoral Area

Here’s how the final tallies turned out for Kilkenny electoral area.

There are seven seats to be decided for the Kilkenny city electoral area with independent candidate Eugene McGuinness a possible newcomer for the coming term.

Continuing the “green wave” sweeping Europe and the UK, Malcolm Noonan looks to have amassed over 1,500 first preference votes.

Having technically secured his seat, Noonan also announced his intentions to run in the next general election as the Green Party candidate for Carlow-Kilkenny.

Brett, Martin: 472

Cleere, Andrea: 314

Coonan, John: 669

Fitzgerald, David: 1,181

Hanlon, Stephanie: 243

Kelly, Orla: 313

Kennedy, Enya: 160

Malone, Joe: 1,261

McGuinness, Andrew: 1,898

McGuinness, Eugene: 851

Noonan, Malcolm: 1,503

O’Connor, Luke: 235

Tyrell, Sean: 527

Walsh, Noel G: 43

Read the live election blog for more.