Local Elections 2019: Final tallies for Kilkenny Electoral Area
Counting is underway in the 2019 Local Elections for Kilkenny and Carlow
Here’s how the final tallies turned out for Kilkenny electoral area.
There are seven seats to be decided for the Kilkenny city electoral area with independent candidate Eugene McGuinness a possible newcomer for the coming term.
Continuing the “green wave” sweeping Europe and the UK, Malcolm Noonan looks to have amassed over 1,500 first preference votes.
Having technically secured his seat, Noonan also announced his intentions to run in the next general election as the Green Party candidate for Carlow-Kilkenny.
- Brett, Martin: 472
- Cleere, Andrea: 314
- Coonan, John: 669
- Fitzgerald, David: 1,181
- Hanlon, Stephanie: 243
- Kelly, Orla: 313
- Kennedy, Enya: 160
- Malone, Joe: 1,261
- McGuinness, Andrew: 1,898
- McGuinness, Eugene: 851
- Noonan, Malcolm: 1,503
- O’Connor, Luke: 235
- Tyrell, Sean: 527
- Walsh, Noel G: 43