Local Gardaí reissuing appeals following arson and burglary in Carlow last weekend

Burglars who set fire to a home after ransacking it, and the house next door, while the elderly owners were out at mass, are being described as nasty and serious criminals by local Gardai.

The two neighbouring Carlow homes were targetted at Straboe Lane in Killerig before half past nine last Sunday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or who has dash cam footage from the area.

Garda Andy Neill says this was an extremely serious incident so would really appreciate any help to catch the culprits:

“A burglary in the house and then setting fire to it is on the serious, serious upper end. And look, let’s call a spade of spade, it’s arson. One of the most serious offences on our statute books.”