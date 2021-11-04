Local GP says taking individual responsibility is key in battling Covid-19

It’s about taking individual responsibility.

So says local GP Dr Tadhg Crowley in light of the latest warning from the National Public Health Emergency Team about restricting our social contacts.

668 cases of covid have been confirmed in Kilkenny and Carlow in the most recent week of figures published with more than 15,000 nationally. (See the fortnightly case details here and vaccination information here).

A member of NPHET says a return to Covid restrictions could be inevitable.

Dr Crowley says it’s up to us all to heed the warnings.

Listen to his conversation to our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live in full here: