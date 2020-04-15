KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Local TD John McGuinness says coalition government is not a done deal
There has been anticipation of an historic agreement between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael
John McGuinness is pouring cold water on talk of an historic agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to form a new government together.
Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin yesterday approved a framework document for a coalition government.
Both parliamentary parties are expected to be briefed on the document from today.
But Carlow Kilkenny Fianna Fáil TD McGuinness says that it’s a long way from being a done deal.
“It isn’t a programme for government. It’s a setting down of principles and aspirations and goals to enable each one to go back to their own parliamentary party and discuss it in more detail” he told KCLR.