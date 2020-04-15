Local TD John McGuinness says coalition government is not a done deal

John McGuinness is pouring cold water on talk of an historic agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to form a new government together.

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin yesterday approved a framework document for a coalition government.

Both parliamentary parties are expected to be briefed on the document from today.

But Carlow Kilkenny Fianna Fáil TD McGuinness says that it’s a long way from being a done deal.

“It isn’t a programme for government. It’s a setting down of principles and aspirations and goals to enable each one to go back to their own parliamentary party and discuss it in more detail” he told KCLR.