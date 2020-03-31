Grieving local families accept latest funeral restrictions

Grieving locals are handling the coronavirus restrictions on Funerals very well, according to a prominent local undertaker.

Funerals will be limited to just 10 people from now on, after the latest announcement from the government.

This new measure will affect all local funerals, burial and cremations.

Kilkenny City Funeral Director Sammy Johnston says people know why these restrictions are being made and so families have been very good about abiding by them.