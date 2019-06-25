KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Bagenalstown Train Station to Introduce New Self-Service System
Locals to Protest Against New System on Friday
Tuesday 25th May
Bagenalstown Train Station will be self-service as of next Monday.
A notice went up yesterday to inform locals of the development.
Irish Rail has indicated in recent months it a self-service system would be happening.
Local Councillor Andy Gladney says he thinks it is a disgrace and wants locals to join him in a protest on Friday morning to oppose the move.