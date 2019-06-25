KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Bagenalstown Train Station to Introduce New Self-Service System

Locals to Protest Against New System on Friday

KCLR96FM News & Sport 25/06/2019

Tuesday 25th May

Bagenalstown Train Station will be self-service as of next Monday.

A notice went up yesterday to inform locals of the development.

Irish Rail has indicated in recent months it a self-service system would be happening.

Local Councillor Andy Gladney says he thinks it is a disgrace and wants locals to join him in a protest on Friday morning to oppose the move.

Close