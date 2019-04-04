Man arrested after Garda chase in Kilkenny City on Wednesday evening

A man ended up in court in Carlow this morning following a Garda chase in Kilkenny yesterday evening.

After failing to stop at a checkpoint he was pursued along the Ring Road, but Gardaí caught up with him at around 5.30pm and he was taken for questioning overnight to Kilkenny Garda station.

He was charged to appear before Carlow District court this morning on multiple counts of dangerous driving and other road traffic offences.