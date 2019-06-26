Man arrested in 1984 Kilkenny murder investigation

Gardaí in Kilkenny investigating the murder of 34 year old Marie Tierney in 1984 have this morning arrested a man in his 70’s.

The local mother was reported missing on the 22nd October 1984 having left her home in her car which was later located at Newpark.

Marie’s body was discovered on the Bleach Road, Kilkenny on 21st December 1984.

A murder investigation was launched and the cold case was revisited in recent years.

Now as a result of that ongoing investigation a man in his 70s was this morning arrested in connection with this investigation.

He is being detained in Kilkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.