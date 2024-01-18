KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Man due before the courts today in connection with robbery of a Waterford city business premises
He was arrested on Monday and charged yesterday
A man’s due before the courts this morning in connection with an armed robbery of a Waterford city business.
One person entered the premises in the Arundel Square shopping district with a machete last Wednesday evening and fled on a bicycle.
Both the blade and bike were later recovered.
A man aged in his sixties who was arrested on Monday in relation to the investigation has since been charged and is due before Waterford District Court today.