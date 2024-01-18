KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Man due before the courts today in connection with robbery of a Waterford city business premises

He was arrested on Monday and charged yesterday

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace18/01/2024
Image: Arundel Square, Waterford, Google Maps

A man’s due before the courts this morning in connection with an armed robbery of a Waterford city business.

One person entered the premises in the Arundel Square shopping district with a machete last Wednesday evening and fled on a bicycle.

Both the blade and bike were later recovered.

A man aged in his sixties who was arrested on Monday in relation to the investigation has since been charged and is due before Waterford District Court today.

