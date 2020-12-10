Man rushed to hospital after road crash on N25 in South Kilkenny

A man’s been rushed to hospital after a crash in South Kilkenny.

The N25 is closed until further notice after a car left the road and crashed into a ditch between Glenmore and the Rhu Glenn.

Emergency services are on the scene and drivers are being warned to take care and avoid the area if possible.

KCLR understands that the driver has been taken by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital but at this stage it’s not clear how serious his injuries are.

Separately Gardai have issued a warning for drivers to use their fog lights after lingering fog and misty conditions in many places given the recent weather.

Gardai have told KCLR that many drivers don’t seem to be using their fog lights, which are not turned on by the automatic lights now widespread in many new cars.

The warning is to turn on the fog lights when you need them and remember to turn them off again after.