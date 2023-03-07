Man in his 20’s questioned by Gardaí in Carlow after shots were fired in Tullow on Monday

A man in his 20’s arrested after shots were fired at a van in Tullow on Monday remains in Garda custody.

No-one was injured in the incident which was reported by KCLR News after locals noted a significant presence of armed Gardaí in the area.

Gardaí have since confirmed to KCLR that the vehicle was seized for a technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

A man in his 20’s arrested in relation to the incident was taken to Carlow Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences of the State Act.

He was detained overnight.