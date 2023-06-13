KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Man in his 40’s taken to hospital after assault in Carlow at the weekend

The incident happened at Haymarket carpark on Saturday evening

Carlow Garda Station (Google Maps)
A man was hospitalised after an assault in Carlow town over the weekend.

A man in his late forties was attacked by an unknown man at Haymarket carpark on Saturday evening.

He was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment of head injuries shortly before 9 pm.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.

