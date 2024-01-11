KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Man taken to hospital following alleged assault in Carlow town yesterday
It happened just before lunchtime in the town centre
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault in Carlow town yesterday.
It happened just before lunchtime, at about 12:40 in the town centre.
A man fell backwards and hit his head – he was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny but it’s understood his injuries aren’t serious.
Anybody who saw what happened is asked to contact the Carlow town Garda Station.