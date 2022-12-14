Mayor of Kilkenny David Fitzgerald callls on gardaí to do more to clean up well-known black spots for city drug dealing

The Mayor of Kilkenny is calling on Gardaí to do more to clean up well-known ”black spots” for drug dealing in the city.

David Fitzgerald raised the issue at the latest meeting of the county’s Joint Policing Committee.

He says everyone knows that drugs are being sold openly in certain places.

And Cllr Fitzgerald’s calling on local gardaí to demonstrate that they are cracking down on these areas, telling KCLR that he asked “Were the gardaí aware that these locations were well known and widely discussed within the community and what steps they were taken to ensure that these drugs black spots were being properly policed and those who were dealing the drugs were being arrested”.

He adds “I witnessed it myself, I saw two individuals passing drugs through childrens buggies in a very prominent location in Kilkenny city, I haven’t identified those locations simply because I don’t wish to demonise the communities that live there”.