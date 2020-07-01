KCLR News
Medical students will be going to college at Croke Park
Royal College of Surgeons planning to use GAA HQ as their campus to allow social distancing
Medical students from the Royal College of Surgeons will be attending lectures at Croke Park for the upcoming academic year.
It’s as part of a plan to manage social distancing, and 650 students will use the venue as their campus from September.
They will have access to study spaces, restaurants and other amenities six days a week.
Professor Hannah McGee from RCSI says the facilities will be just like being in the college.