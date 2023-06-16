Fine Gael’s Michael Doyle elected Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council.

Fine Gael’s Michael Doyle is the new Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council.

The Callan-Thomastown Councillor has been elected to the role for the last 12 months of this council by his fellow members.

Fianna Fail’s John Coonan is the new Leas Cathaoirleach after the votes at County Hall this afternoon (Friday) for the local authority AGM.

MUNICIPAL DISTRICTS

Kilkenny City Municipal District

Cllr. Joe Malone, Fianna Fáil, was elected Mayor of the Kilkenny Municipal District at Municipal District AGM held on Friday, 9th of June 2023, in Council Chamber, City Hall, Kilkenny.

Cllr. Martin Brett, Fine Gael, has been elected Deputy Mayor of Kilkenny City Municipal District.

Callan/Thomastown Municipal District

Cllr. Deirdre Cullen, Fianna Fáil, was elected Chairperson of the Callan/Thomastown Municipal District and Cllr. Joe Lyons was elected Deputy Chairperson.

Castlecomer Municipal District

Fianna Fáil Councillor, Cllr. Michael Delaney, has been elected Chairperson of the Castlecomer Municipal District and Cllr. John Brennan was elected Deputy Chairperson.

Piltown Municipal District

Fianna Fáil Councillor Gerard Frisby was elected Chairperson of the Piltown Municipal District and Cllr. Eamonn Aylward was elected Deputy Chairperson.